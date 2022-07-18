Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.46

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.46 and last traded at $58.12, with a volume of 1964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Banner Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

