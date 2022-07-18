Band Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.67 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00006817 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $53.24 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

