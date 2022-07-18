Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Increases Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.7172 per share by the bank on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous annual dividend of $0.69.

Banco Macro Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE BMA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.81. 5,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,134. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. Banco Macro has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $691.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 3,316.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Macro Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMA. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.