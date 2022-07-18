Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Up 78.2% in June

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the June 15th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.24. 17,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,296. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $7,571,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $3,268,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

