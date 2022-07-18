Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 137,296 shares.The stock last traded at $18.18 and had previously closed at $17.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Grupo Santander raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Banco de Chile Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $297,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 70.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $3,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

