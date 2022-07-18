Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Short Interest Update

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the June 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bam Bam Resources Price Performance
Bam Bam Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,027. Bam Bam Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.
About Bam Bam Resources
