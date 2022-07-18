Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Short Interest Update

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the June 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bam Bam Resources Price Performance

Bam Bam Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,027. Bam Bam Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

About Bam Bam Resources

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Majuba Hill project situated in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as KOPR Point Ventures Inc and changed its name to Bam Bam Resources Corp.

