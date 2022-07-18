Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Up 7.3%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 159,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,607,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Articles

