Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading Up 7.7%

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) was up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 22,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,021,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Bakkt Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,320,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,714,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bakkt by 1,121.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.