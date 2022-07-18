Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,060 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,085,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day moving average is $158.69. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

