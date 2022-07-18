Badger DAO Reaches Market Cap of $46.83 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $46.83 million and $11.57 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00017264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,629.18 or 0.99997760 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

