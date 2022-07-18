Baby Doge Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $153.16 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 494.3% against the dollar and now trades at $615.61 or 0.02896723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00022847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

