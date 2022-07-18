B-cube.ai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $462.00 (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (BCUBE) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. One B-cube.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, B-cube.ai has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. B-cube.ai has a total market cap of $426,978.43 and approximately $462.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 461.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.97 or 0.02698346 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00023269 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
B-cube.ai Coin Profile
B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 9,505,034 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai.
B-cube.ai Coin Trading
