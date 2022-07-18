Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Senior Officer Buys C$12,150.00 in Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 226,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$183,465.

Azimut Exploration Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVE:AZM traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 106,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,796. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$0.80 and a one year high of C$2.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.34 million and a P/E ratio of 82.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.30.

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

