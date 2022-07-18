Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $169.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.00.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $94.65 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.