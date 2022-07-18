Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Takes $4.26 Million Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 129,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA COMB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,466. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

