Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

