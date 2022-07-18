Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Buys 2,160 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 6.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded up $2.52 on Monday, reaching $342.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,069. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.01 and a 200-day moving average of $381.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

