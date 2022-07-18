Avalanche Market Capitalization Achieves $6.37 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.37 billion and $901.05 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.44 or 0.00103957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000582 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018227 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00268953 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00042511 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008378 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000290 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 283,849,707 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.