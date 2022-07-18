Avalanche Market Capitalization Achieves $6.37 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.37 billion and $901.05 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.44 or 0.00103957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00018227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00268953 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00042511 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 283,849,707 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.