Autonio Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Autonio has a total market cap of $392,712.44 and $2,557.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 851.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.73 or 0.04461786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001773 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

