Autonio Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Autonio has a total market cap of $392,712.44 and $2,557.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 0% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 851.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.73 or 0.04461786 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00020686 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001773 BTC.
About Autonio
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
