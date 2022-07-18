Automata Network Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $29.87 million and $8.88 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,095.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.93 or 0.05808969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

