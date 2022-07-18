Automata Network Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $29.87 million and $8.88 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,095.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.93 or 0.05808969 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021151 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001998 BTC.
Automata Network Profile
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
