August J. Troendle Purchases 22,290 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Medpace Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.05. 8,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,494. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.05. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Medpace

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.