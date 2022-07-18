August J. Troendle Purchases 22,290 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Rating) CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Medpace Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.05. 8,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,494. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.05. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

