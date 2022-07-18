AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Stock Up 0.0 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.58. 203,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,251,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

