ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the June 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 2,053,912 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 1,106,026 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after buying an additional 464,057 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.0 %

ATIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,753. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $258.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.51 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 145.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

