Atari Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,462.00 (ATRI)

Atari Token (ATRI) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Atari Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar. Atari Token has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $45,462.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,656.05 or 0.99983053 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008604 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004216 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Atari Token
ATRI is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari.
Buying and Selling Atari Token
