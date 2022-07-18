ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.28 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $40.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

