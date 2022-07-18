AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 332,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after buying an additional 44,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($124.88) to £115 ($136.77) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.31) to £111 ($132.02) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($136.77) to £120 ($142.72) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 104,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of -210.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

