Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Ashland Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ashland Global by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ASH opened at $98.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.10. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.50.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Ashland Global from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Ashland Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

