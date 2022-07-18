AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Price Hits $3.13 on Exchanges

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00014519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $13.57 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,573.34 or 1.00084933 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00185769 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008620 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004182 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Profile
AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios.
Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token
