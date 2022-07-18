Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target Cut to €91.00

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €105.00 ($105.00) to €91.00 ($91.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arkema from €101.00 ($101.00) to €103.00 ($103.00) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arkema from €139.00 ($139.00) to €123.00 ($123.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arkema from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arkema from €145.00 ($145.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Arkema Stock Performance

Shares of ARKAY stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Arkema has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $152.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44.

About Arkema

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

