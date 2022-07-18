Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capri were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $42.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.