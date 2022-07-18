Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 1.30% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFV opened at $17.17 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

