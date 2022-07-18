Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $8.17 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ILCG opened at $51.68 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06.

