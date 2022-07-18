Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $5.99 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,064 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 47,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

