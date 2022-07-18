Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 46,089 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 2,990.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Novavax worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after buying an additional 152,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after buying an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Novavax by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,761 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.
Novavax Price Performance
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.