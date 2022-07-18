Ark (ARK) One Day Volume Tops $5.56 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $61.41 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,415,019 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

