Argon (ARGON) Market Cap Hits $176,241.79

Argon (ARGON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $176,241.79 and $97,537.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 86,060,416 coins and its circulating supply is 80,234,921 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

Argon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

