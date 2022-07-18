Archer DAO Governance Token Price Reaches $2.51 on Top Exchanges (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $33.25 million and $1.08 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Archer DAO Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032676 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007583 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002017 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.
About Archer DAO Governance Token
Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,232,627 coins. The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao.
Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token
