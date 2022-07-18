Arcblock (ABT) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,629.18 or 0.99997760 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

