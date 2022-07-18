Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) Insider Acquires £7,142.85 in Stock

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating) insider Guy Paul C. Parsons bought 26,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £7,142.85 ($8,495.30).

Appreciate Group Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at GBX 28.25 ($0.34) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £52.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.50. Appreciate Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21.10 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 31.80 ($0.38). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58.

Appreciate Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Appreciate Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Appreciate Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Appreciate Group

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site; and corporate gift card that offers a range of VIP experiences and group travel deals for corporate customers.

