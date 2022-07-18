AppLovin (NYSE:APP) vs. East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC) Critical Analysis

East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

East Stone Acquisition has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares East Stone Acquisition and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A AppLovin $2.79 billion 4.39 $35.45 million ($0.19) -171.68

Analyst Recommendations

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than East Stone Acquisition.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for East Stone Acquisition and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Stone Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AppLovin 0 0 15 0 3.00

AppLovin has a consensus price target of $82.07, suggesting a potential upside of 151.58%. Given AppLovin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than East Stone Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.9% of East Stone Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of East Stone Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares East Stone Acquisition and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A N/A AppLovin -2.50% 5.49% 2.09%

Summary

AppLovin beats East Stone Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Stone Acquisition

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. East Stone Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

