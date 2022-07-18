Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 658.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

AMAT stock opened at $96.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

