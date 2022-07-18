Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,384 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $95.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,121. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

