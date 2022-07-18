APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Invests $12.51 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 5.5% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 154,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,653,468. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $437.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

