Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in AON by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in AON by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in AON by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,082,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

Shares of AON traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.84. 5,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

