Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.75 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $82.75 million and $669,943.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00020095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

