AnRKey X ($ANRX) Market Cap Tops $928,314.97

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $928,314.97 and $1,726.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 834.1% against the dollar and now trades at $981.71 or 0.04456088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00020668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001879 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,521,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars.

