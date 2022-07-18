Analyzing First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) & First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Hawaiian pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 85.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. First Hawaiian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 36.22% 10.76% 1.12% First Interstate BancSystem 14.78% 8.40% 0.86%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $734.23 million 3.85 $265.73 million $2.06 10.72 First Interstate BancSystem $656.00 million 6.34 $192.10 million $1.92 19.78

This table compares First Hawaiian and First Interstate BancSystem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than First Interstate BancSystem. First Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Hawaiian and First Interstate BancSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 1 3 0 0 1.75 First Interstate BancSystem 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Hawaiian currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.07%. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.85%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than First Interstate BancSystem.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats First Interstate BancSystem on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. It operates a network of 54 branches, which include 49 in Hawaii, 3 in Guam, and 2 in Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company also offers real estate loans comprising commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans comprising direct personal loans, credit card loans and lines of credit, and indirect loans; variable and fixed rate commercial loans for small and medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and service businesses for working capital needs and business expansions; and agricultural loans. In addition, it provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Further, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, and other operational services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, mining, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 147 banking offices, including detached drive-up facilities in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

