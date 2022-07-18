Analysts Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Target Price at $8.20

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.73 million, a PE ratio of -27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

