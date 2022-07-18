Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.73 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $54.53 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00016565 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,095.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,249.93 or 0.05808969 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021151 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001998 BTC.
About Ampleforth Governance Token
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading
