AmonD Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $780,691.88 and $2,356.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AmonD has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 838,630,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial.

Buying and Selling AmonD

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

